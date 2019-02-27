Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret FOX. View Sign



(Previously from Forest vale) Peacefully with family by her side, at Peacehaven Village, on Monday, February 25, 2019. aged 94 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Sylvia* and Edgar*, Ben*, Doreen*, Owen and Freda, George and Honor. A loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews and families.

"The family would like to thank Tania Todd who worked and cared for Margaret for 6 years, 5 days a week. Also to the care staff at Peacehaven Village for their love and care of Margaret".

A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the Doon St Seventh-Day Adventist Church, cnr Doon and Esk Streets, on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by an interment at the Fortrose Cemetery at approx 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations for Riding for the Disabled, would be gratefully accepted and may be made at the service. Messages to c/- George and Honor Fox, Waimahaka, RD 5, Invercargill.

(*denotes deceased)







