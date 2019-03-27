BRAGG, Margaret Jessie
(Maggie) (nee Cross):
03.09.1932 - 26.03.2019
Passed away peacefully at Rowena Jackson surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Wife of the late Roger. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gail and Jimmy Ryan; the late Jacqueline; Donald, Mark; Nardine and Mark Christian. Loved Nan of Ollen, Marise and Grant, Anthony and Aga, Kylie, Jacqueline, Tammy and Taff, Tyson, Alex, Corey and Anna, Tyler and Nikita. Loved Nana Bragg of all her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A farewell for Maggie will be held on Friday, March 29, at 10.30am, Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Road, Invercargill. Maggie will be resting at
4 Tone Street, Bluff, until her service. The whanau would like to sincerely thank the staff of Rowena Jackson for the loving care of Maggie.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 27, 2019