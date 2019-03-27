Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



BRAGG, Margaret Jessie

(Maggie) (nee Cross):

03.09.1932 - 26.03.2019

Passed away peacefully at Rowena Jackson surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Wife of the late Roger. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gail and Jimmy Ryan; the late Jacqueline; Donald, Mark; Nardine and Mark Christian. Loved Nan of Ollen, Marise and Grant, Anthony and Aga, Kylie, Jacqueline, Tammy and Taff, Tyson, Alex, Corey and Anna, Tyler and Nikita. Loved Nana Bragg of all her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A farewell for Maggie will be held on Friday, March 29, at 10.30am, Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Road, Invercargill. Maggie will be resting at

4 Tone Street, Bluff, until her service. The whanau would like to sincerely thank the staff of Rowena Jackson for the loving care of Maggie.







BRAGG, Margaret Jessie(Maggie) (nee Cross):03.09.1932 - 26.03.2019Passed away peacefully at Rowena Jackson surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Wife of the late Roger. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gail and Jimmy Ryan; the late Jacqueline; Donald, Mark; Nardine and Mark Christian. Loved Nan of Ollen, Marise and Grant, Anthony and Aga, Kylie, Jacqueline, Tammy and Taff, Tyson, Alex, Corey and Anna, Tyler and Nikita. Loved Nana Bragg of all her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A farewell for Maggie will be held on Friday, March 29, at 10.30am, Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Road, Invercargill. Maggie will be resting at4 Tone Street, Bluff, until her service. The whanau would like to sincerely thank the staff of Rowena Jackson for the loving care of Maggie. Published in Southland Times on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers