GEANGE, Marc Blair:
Passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, aged 44. Loved son of Neville and Shirley. Dearly loved soulmate of Jackie. Amazing father of Renee and Brittany. Loved Pa of Mason. Loved brother and brother-in-law Aarron and Zeda, Kerie, Danny and Sarah. Loved son-in-law of Ann and Gavin. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A loved friend to many. Donations to Hospice Southland would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Marc's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 10.00am, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Messages to 396 West Plains Road, Invercargill 9874.

Published in Southland Times from May 29 to May 30, 2019
