JOHNSON,
Malcolm Charles: JP
Surrounded by loving family at Hospice Southland on April 25, 2019. Dearly loved husband for 50 years of Ethne, loved father, father-in-law and Mac of Sonia and Bryan, Teague, Keefe, and Kadi; Glen and Jemma, Jesse, Libby, Ava, Isobelle, and Layla; Craig and Gail, Jade, and Theo; Nicola and Jason, Billie and Travis, and Ryan. A service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Monday, April 29, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to Townhouse 101, 21 Hastings Street, Invercargill 9810.
