Mabel Elizabeth (Betty):

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Betty on Friday, February 15, 2019. Deeply loved and devoted wife of the late Lex, loved and cherished Mum of Marty and Rae (Pukerau), Gavin and Shona (Australia), Steve and Margaret (Gore), Lorraine and David Hewlett (Gore) and Leonie and John Mantell (Mataura). Much loved and treasured Nana Betty of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many thanks to all the staff at Parata Rest Home for your love and care of Betty. Funeral details to be advised. Messages to 7 Hillcrest Avenue, Mataura 9712.







