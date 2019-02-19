Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



SAVORY,

Lynn Johann (nee Ward):

After a short illness at Dunedin Hospital on February 12, 2019. Her husband Richard, son Mathew, daughter Monique, son-in-law Richard and granddaughters Hanna and Eilish Malloch, their families and extended whanau, wish to thank everyone for their love and on going support after the very sad loss of Lynn. To the staff at both Southland and Dunedin Hospitals, ambulance and helicopter services, we thank you for the phenomenal and severe level of care you have showed. At her express request a private service was held for our much loved Lynn/mum/ma/aunty and good friend. The family wish to thank those who have contributed in any way, as your support has made the unbearable a little less so.







