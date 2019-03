Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(nee Davies):

Peacefully at Lakes District Hospital, on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Don Thomas, cherished mother and friend of Mark, Joan and Duncan McKenzie (Invercargill), the late Ruth and Paul Laurie, Jill and Kenny Metherall (Mossburn), Darrell and Toni. Adored Nana of Kane, Shaun, Michael and Jeremy; Shae, and Briar; Cara; Hannah and Michael; Ben and Sam. Dearly loved great-Nana.

"Loved by many,

a friend to all"

A service to celebrate Lynley's life will be held at City Impact Church, 3 Hansen Road, Frankton, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private graveside service after 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance are appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 10A Boundary Street, Queenstown 9300.







