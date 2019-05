HORE, Lynette Marie (Lyn)(nee Brock):On May 1, 2019, at Clutha Health First, surrounded by her loving family, aged 66 years. Loved wife of Bruce, loved mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Tracy, Steven*, Gareth and Lisa, and a beloved and adored Nana of Ella, Jacob, and Fletcher. A service to farewell Lyn will be held on Monday, May 6 at 1.30pm at our Chapel,12 James Street, Balclutha, followed by a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at Lyn's service. A special thank you to Dunedin Hospital's Oncology Department, Ward 8C, ICU, Neurosurgery, Balclutha St John Ambulance and the amazing team at Clutha Health First. Messages to37 Renfrew St, Balclutha 9230.(*denotes deceased)Doug NesbitFuneral Services LtdBalclutha, and Milton.