HORE, Lynette Marie (Lyn)
(nee Brock):
On May 1, 2019, at Clutha Health First, surrounded by her loving family, aged 66 years. Loved wife of Bruce, loved mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Tracy, Steven*, Gareth and Lisa, and a beloved and adored Nana of Ella, Jacob, and Fletcher. A service to farewell Lyn will be held on Monday, May 6 at 1.30pm at our Chapel,
12 James Street, Balclutha, followed by a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at Lyn's service. A special thank you to Dunedin Hospital's Oncology Department, Ward 8C, ICU, Neurosurgery, Balclutha St John Ambulance and the amazing team at Clutha Health First. Messages to
37 Renfrew St, Balclutha 9230.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on May 4, 2019