Lyndsay PURDUE

Guest Book
  • "Merle,all our love to you & whanau.."
    - Lyn & Dallas Hughes
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Sheryll Diack
  • "Condolences and Love to Family. ..."
    - Murray Blackadder
Service Information
Death Notice

PURDUE, Lyndsay David:
Passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, aged 62 years. Loved father of Brandon, Tessa, Josephine and Christina. Loved son of Sydney*, Jessie* and Margaret*. Loved brother of Diane, Warren, Merle and Fraser. Loved grandfather of Elsbeth, Macaela, Caitlyn, Carter, Hannah and Charlie. A service for Lyndsay will be held at the Southland Crematorium on Thursday, June 20, at 11.00am.
Rest easy
Messages to 17 Scandrett St, Invercargill 9812.

