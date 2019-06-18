PURDUE, Lyndsay David:
Passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, aged 62 years. Loved father of Brandon, Tessa, Josephine and Christina. Loved son of Sydney*, Jessie* and Margaret*. Loved brother of Diane, Warren, Merle and Fraser. Loved grandfather of Elsbeth, Macaela, Caitlyn, Carter, Hannah and Charlie. A service for Lyndsay will be held at the Southland Crematorium on Thursday, June 20, at 11.00am.
Rest easy
Messages to 17 Scandrett St, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on June 18, 2019