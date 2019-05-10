Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise KENNEDY. View Sign In Memoriam



'Who slipped away'

10 May 2017

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be,

So he put His arms around you and whispered,"come to me".

With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away,

And although we love you dearly, we could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest,

God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.

Our Nanny, we cannot begin to describe how much we miss you. We love you forever, beautiful lady.

Forever treasured by all

your Mokopuna







KENNEDY, Louise Haana:'Who slipped away'10 May 2017God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be,So he put His arms around you and whispered,"come to me".With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away,And although we love you dearly, we could not make you stay.A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest,God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.Our Nanny, we cannot begin to describe how much we miss you. We love you forever, beautiful lady.Forever treasured by allyour Mokopuna Published in Southland Times on May 10, 2019

