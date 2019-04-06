WEBSTER,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine WEBSTER.
Lorraine Elizabeth:
Passed away with her children at her side at Wyndham and Districts Community Rest Home on Thursday, April 4, 2019, aged 72. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenn and Dizzy, Chris and Liz, Liane and Mike, Lisa and Dave. A loved Nana of Daniel; Amy, Kyle, and Joel; Shane, Matthew, Alyssa, and Sharon; Corey, and Emma, and great-grandma to her 16 great-grandchildren (one in the oven). A loved sister of Beverley and Diane.
"Much loved by all and will be sadly missed every day"
A service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held at Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Monday, April 8, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Mataura Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late husband Allan. In lieu of flowers donations kindly accepted for the Wyndham Rest Home staff and her carers. A very special thank you to the Wyndham Rest Home staff and Lorraine's home carers for their exceptional care and kindness which was outstanding. Messages c/- 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 6, 2019