WIKI, Lorna
(nee Blair) (formerly Rogers):
Passed away at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 79 years. A much loved wife of the late Thomas Wiki and the late Bub Rogers. Dearly loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Keri and Lance, Janeen and Henry, Nicola and Patrick, Julie and Stefan. Much loved nana of William and Michelle, Alex, Levi, Mikayla, Talia, Ava, George, and Sam and great-grandmother of Amaia, and Mikaere. Loved daughter of the late Lesley and Annie Blair. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Brian* and Margaret, Bob and Priscilla*, Eleanor, Barry and Sereana, Alister and Sue, Yvonne and Kevin, Darrel and Maria, Leanne and Mark. Loved and cherished Auntie of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Lorna's life will be held in the Bluff Co-op Parish, cnr Foyle and Palmer St, on March 1, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Greenpoint Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to
14 Gregory St, Bluff 9814.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 27, 2019