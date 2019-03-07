ASHBROOK, Lorine Mary:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorine ASHBROOK.
Peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving whanau; aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Raymond, much loved mum of Ture*, Sydney, Willie*, Awhina, and Raeann, a much loved nan of all of her moko's, loved by her brothers, sisters and extended whanau. Lorine will be resting in Fairfax with whanau. A farewell for Lorine will be held at Fairfax on Saturday, March 9, at 10.00am, interment to follow at the Riverton Cemetery. Messages to 1521 Riverton Otautau Road, RD 3, Fairfax 9683.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 7, 2019