Lindsay Richard Wayne:

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Invercargill; aged 66 years. Dearly loved son of the late Alice and Edwin (Buss). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of *Harold and *Margaret, *Hazel, *Rex and *Jan, *Hugh and Ann, *Margaret and *Gary, John and Judith, *Gaynor, Pauline and Alan Tangney, Joan, Duncan and Jill. A special uncle to his nieces and nephews. A private family cremation service has been held. A special thanks to the management and staff at Glenbrae Rest Home and the Medical team, nurses and nurse aides on the Rehabilitation Ward at Southland Hospital. Messages to 82 Centre Street, Invercargill.

