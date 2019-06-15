HARTLEY, Linda Marion:
Brian, Allister, Lindsay and Helen wish to sincerely acknowledge everyone for all of the messages, flowers, food and visits at the time of mum's passing. A loved mum, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. It was a privilege to share our memories at mum's farewell. A special thank you to Rowena Jackson and Vickery Court who took care of mum with respect and dignity. To Avenal Park Funeral Services and celebrant Lynley McKerrow, thank you for your caring and professional manner. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to you all.
Published in Southland Times on June 15, 2019