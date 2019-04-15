Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda HARTLEY. View Sign



Peacefully at Vickery Court Rest Home with Helen by her side on Friday, April 12, 2019, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Lew and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Christine, Allister and Bev, Lindsay and Sylvia, Helen and partner Pete Dudfield. Adored Grandma of her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of the late Thomas and Fanny Thyne, loved sister and sister-in-law of Les* and Thelma*, Ruby* and Val* Gawn, Ossie* and Doreen*, Eileen* and Stan* Howard, Margaret and Doug* Haynes, Allison and Jack* Orlowski and sister-in-law of Albert* and Lottie*, Ian* and Winnie*, Stuart* and Jean*, Lloyd* and Maureen*, Isla* and Ron* Tucker, Lorna and Norman* Paterson. A loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Wednesday, April 17, at 10.00am, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 90 Burke Street, Invercargill 9810.

(*denotes deceased)







HARTLEY, Linda Marion:Peacefully at Vickery Court Rest Home with Helen by her side on Friday, April 12, 2019, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Lew and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Christine, Allister and Bev, Lindsay and Sylvia, Helen and partner Pete Dudfield. Adored Grandma of her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of the late Thomas and Fanny Thyne, loved sister and sister-in-law of Les* and Thelma*, Ruby* and Val* Gawn, Ossie* and Doreen*, Eileen* and Stan* Howard, Margaret and Doug* Haynes, Allison and Jack* Orlowski and sister-in-law of Albert* and Lottie*, Ian* and Winnie*, Stuart* and Jean*, Lloyd* and Maureen*, Isla* and Ron* Tucker, Lorna and Norman* Paterson. A loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Wednesday, April 17, at 10.00am, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 90 Burke Street, Invercargill 9810.(*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019

