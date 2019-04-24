Guest Book View Sign Service Information Avenal Park Funeral Home 75 Fox St Invercargil , Southland 032189021 Death Notice



(nee Dempster):

Passed away at home after a courageous battle on Friday, April 19, 2019, aged 65 years. She is finally at peace, no more pain. Adored wife and best friend of Jules, loved daughter of Gwen and the late Ron, devoted mother of Doeske and Paul, and a very special nan to Blake (Bob) and Oliver (Hoff), and loving sister of Steve. As per Lesley's wishes a private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland, in Les' name, would be greatly appreciated and may be delivered to Avenal Park Funeral Home, 75 Fox St, Invercargill. Messages to 39 Flora Road West, Makarewa, Invercargill 9876.



I'm Free

Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free

I'm following the path God laid for me.

I took His hand when I heard him call;

I turned my back and left it all.

I could not stay another day,

To laugh, to love, to work or play.

Tasks left undone must stay that way;

I found that place at the close of day.

If my parting has left a void,

Then fill it with remembered joy.

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss;

Ah yes, these things, I too will miss.

Be not burdened with times of sorrow

I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My life's been full, I've savoured much;

Good friends, good times, a loved ones touch.

Perhaps my time seemed all too brief;

Don't lengthen it now with undue grief.

Lift up your heart and share with me…

God wanted me now,

He set me free.







