SINCLAIR,
Lesley Marie (nee Miller):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Southland Hospital; aged 60 years. Loved wife of the late Ivan Sinclair, and loved Mum of Lisa. A service for Lesley will be held in the Mataura Community Centre, McQueen Avenue, on Tuesday, May 14, at 1.00pm, leaving thereafter for the Mataura Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for the Gore St John Ambulance. Messages to 16 McQueen Avenue, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times from May 11 to May 13, 2019