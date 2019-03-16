McLENNAN,
Lesley Margaret:
Karen and Gary, Fiona, and James, sincerely thank everyone for their support and kindness following the recent passing of a much loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. We hold dear the cards, flowers, phone calls and visits we received. We also wish to convey our gratitude to Windsor Park Care Home, Southland Hospital and Gore Hospital for their care of Mum over the last few months. Our sincere thank you to Liz of Hammond and Ryder for her kind and considerate assistance and for taking Mum's service. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 16, 2019