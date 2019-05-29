BLAKELY, Lesley Christina:

Formerly of Gimmerburn, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019, aged 92. Much loved wife of the late Ron, dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Warren and Wendy, Philip and Mary, Guy and Bea, Richard and Jo and Sara*, treasured Gran of Emma, William, Simon, Jonty and Lily, and great-gran of Alex and Isla, loved sister of Marion*, Stewart*, Hugh*, Keith* and Donald. A celebration of Lesley's life will be held at the Ranfurly Presbyterian Church, Northland Street, Ranfurly, on Friday, May 31, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment at the Gimmerburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ranfurly are welcome and may be left at the service. The family would like to thank Dr Verne Smith and the staff of the Maniototo Hospital for their wonderful care of Lesley. Messages to 100 School Road North, RD2, Mosgiel 9092. (*denotes deceased)

Cared for by

Affinity Funerals

Central Otago

& Lakes District

F.D.A.N.Z.



