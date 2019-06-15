GIBBS, Leonard Louis:

Lorraine, Leonie and Family wish to thank all those who attended Louis's farewell, especially everyone who travelled long distances, all who sent cards, flowers, food and those who paid tribute at Louis's service. Special thanks to the ladies of the Fire Brigade and Millers Flat community for the lovely afternoon tea and to the Millers Flat Ettrick Fire Brigade for helping to make Louis's farewell so special. A big thank you to Kim for her love and kindness. Please accept this as a personal thank you.

"Gone fishing"



