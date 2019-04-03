Laurie KEACH

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "have fond memories of Balclutha Primary School and latter..."
    - Bill Gold
  • "KEACH, Laurie: Loved third son of the late Vic and Betty...."
    - Laurie KEACH
    Published in: The Southland Times
  • "KEACH, Laurie: Loved son-in-law of Heather and the late..."
    - Laurie KEACH
    Published in: The Southland Times


logoKEACH, Laurie:
Peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Hospice Southland with his loving family by his side, aged 69. Loved "Hubby" of Judy. Loved Dad to Lindy and Peter Johns, Sonya and Shane Gardner. Awesome Grandad to Ali and Liv. Laurie's service will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm on Friday, April 5, followed by private cremation. Donations to Hospice Southland can be left at the service. Messages to 131 Cunningham Crescent, Invercargill 9810.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.