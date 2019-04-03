KEACH, Laurie:
Peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Hospice Southland with his loving family by his side, aged 69. Loved "Hubby" of Judy. Loved Dad to Lindy and Peter Johns, Sonya and Shane Gardner. Awesome Grandad to Ali and Liv. Laurie's service will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm on Friday, April 5, followed by private cremation. Donations to Hospice Southland can be left at the service. Messages to 131 Cunningham Crescent, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019