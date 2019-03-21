TIMMS, Laura Mai (Mai)
(nee Cloughley):
Unexpectedly at Dunedin Public Hospital on Thursday, March 14, 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Noel for 62 years, much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of John and Rose, the late Julie, the late Stephen, and Janine. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the Cloughley and Timms families cherished Aunty and friend to many. In accordance with Mai's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to 27A Ashworth Street, Alexandra 9320.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 21, 2019