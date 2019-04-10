TALBOYS,
Lady Patricia Floyd:
Slipped away quietly on Saturday, April 6, 2019; in her 95th year. Loving wife of the late Brian. Loved mum and mum-in-law of Guy and Cindy; Drew and Debbie, and adored Nana of George and Gina. Treasured auntie and friend to so many. We thank the caring staff at Clare House who made mum's last few months as comfortable as they could. In accordance with Pat's wishes a private service has been held and mum has ended her wonderful journey. Messages to 90 Hall Road, Heddon Bush, 3 RD, Winton 9783.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 10, 2019