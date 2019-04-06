STRANGMAN, Kim Marie:
On April 2, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family and friends, aged 56 years. Loved and cherished mum of Liam, and Jorja, dearly loved daughter of Margaret and the late James Strangman, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Sue and Don Mackintosh, Darryl, and Gary. Special thanks to the staff at Ward 25, Christchurch Hospital, for their compassionate care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kim Strangman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to Celebrate Kim's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Tuesday, April 9, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 6, 2019