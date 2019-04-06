Kim STRANGMAN

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Mrs Strangman please accept my deepest sympathy in the loss..."
    - Trish Murray
  • "I would like to express sincere condolences to the family..."
    - Patricia Butcher
  • "In loving memory of Kim a beautiful person may she rest in..."
    - Deirdre Bannister
  • "Sending love and sympathy to Kim's family and friends at..."
    - Julie Chirnside

STRANGMAN, Kim Marie:
On April 2, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family and friends, aged 56 years. Loved and cherished mum of Liam, and Jorja, dearly loved daughter of Margaret and the late James Strangman, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Sue and Don Mackintosh, Darryl, and Gary. Special thanks to the staff at Ward 25, Christchurch Hospital, for their compassionate care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kim Strangman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to Celebrate Kim's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Tuesday, April 9, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.