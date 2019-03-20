In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim KEY. View Sign



2.2.1969 – 20.3.2014

Five years ago today the world lost the most beautiful loving soul.



What I know

I know you soar with angels now and your heart has wings.

I know you're watching over me whatever this world brings.

I know you were a gift from God and that you're safe above.

I know I will see you again and once more feel your love.

I know you live in Heaven now and that I must go on.

I know my heart will ache for you until my time is done.

To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die!!!

Loved and missed always

- JK and Laurie Cat XXX



