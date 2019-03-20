KEY, Kim Marie:
2.2.1969 – 20.3.2014
Five years ago today the world lost the most beautiful loving soul.
What I know
I know you soar with angels now and your heart has wings.
I know you're watching over me whatever this world brings.
I know you were a gift from God and that you're safe above.
I know I will see you again and once more feel your love.
I know you live in Heaven now and that I must go on.
I know my heart will ache for you until my time is done.
To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die!!!
Loved and missed always
- JK and Laurie Cat XXX
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 20, 2019