SCOBIE, Khan David:
Sadly on Sunday, February 10, 2019; aged 17 years. Dearly loved son and stepson of Shelley, and Kylie and Emma, a cherished and loved brother of Cameron, Paghan, Keiran, Nate, Baylee, loved uncle of Harlem and Cooper, loved grandson of David and Lee Scobie, Rachel and Brent Davidson, great grandson of Les and the late Margaret Arbuckle, and Natalie and the late Russell Finnie, a much loved nephew, cousin, and friend. A service for Khan will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, February 16, at 10.30am, private cremation to follow. Messages to 87 Waiau Crescent, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019