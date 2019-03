Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Suddenly on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Don Don, much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Geoffrey and Amy, Matthew, Hannah and Chris Conner, Leanna, Cameron, loved Pop Pop of Jack, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Rosanne and Boe Wybrow, Geoff and Pauline, Greig and Lin Pym, Sharon and Phil Cordes, Basil and Irene Clark, a much loved son of Marie and the late Keith and all the Canadian family. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held in the Invercargill Working Men's Club, 154 Esk Street, Invercargill, on Monday, March 25 at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 131 Dipton Street, Invercargill.







HEATHCOTE, Keith:Suddenly on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Don Don, much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Geoffrey and Amy, Matthew, Hannah and Chris Conner, Leanna, Cameron, loved Pop Pop of Jack, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Rosanne and Boe Wybrow, Geoff and Pauline, Greig and Lin Pym, Sharon and Phil Cordes, Basil and Irene Clark, a much loved son of Marie and the late Keith and all the Canadian family. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held in the Invercargill Working Men's Club, 154 Esk Street, Invercargill, on Monday, March 25 at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 131 Dipton Street, Invercargill. Published in Southland Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019

