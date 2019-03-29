Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keiran TOKANA-MAHUIKA. View Sign



Keiran Atirau:

Tragically as the result of a car accident, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Loved partner of Rachael. Cherished son of Pari and Les and step-son of Shona. Adored brother of Lauryn. Treasured grandson of Elaine, Bob and Moana. Moko of Tokia and the late Maikara. Loved nephew of all his aunties and uncles. A very loved cousin. Amazing, loved and respected friend to many.

Because of the sadness of losing Keiran the way we did, the family would appreciate

no burn-outs, or using your car in an inappropriate way.

Please respect the

family's wishes.

A service to celebrate Keiran's life will be held at the Invercargill Workingmen's Club, Esk Street, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a Private Cremation.

tonu i roto i to tatou ngakau.

"Always in our Hearts"

Keiran will be resting at 306 Elles Road from Saturday until his funeral. In lieu of flowers donations to help the family with funeral expenses would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: 306 Elles Road, Invercargill.







