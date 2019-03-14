SAUNDERS, Kaye Lynette:
Kaye passed away at her beloved home in Riverton this past weekend, in her 65th year. She was the dearly loved and only surviving child of the late Enid and Bill, a loyal, amazing and much loved friend to many, and treasured family member to her extended family. A memorial service to celebrate Kaye's life will be held at the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, March 16, at 11.00am. A memorial service will be held in Dunedin, date to be advised. Messages to 56 Rhodes Terrace, Dunedin 9015.
