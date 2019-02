Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Katie Deborah:

Tragically taken as a result of an accident on Friday, February 15, 2019, aged 21 years. Much loved youngest daughter of Cathy Robertson and Ian Wollstein, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Emma and Kylie Scobie (Invercargill), Tracee and Allan, Anita (Australia), William (Australia), Daniel (Invercargill), much loved granddaughter of Ian and Margaret Robertson (Arthurton), and the late William and Mary Wollstein (Oamaru). Much loved niece of Doug and Jenny (Arthurton), Jane and Richard (Balclutha), Sarah (Arthurton), Margaret and Leith Manson (Marlborough Sounds), Colin and Brenda (Oamaru), Rex and Sue (Oamaru). Very much loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Much loved by Vanessa and Faith (Invercargill), and loved girlfriend of Brodie Burridge (Mosgiel). Funeral details to be advised. Messages to 87 Waiau Crescent, Invercargill.







