TOWNSEND,
Kathleen Georgina (Kathey):
Peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, surrounded by her whanau, aged 74. Much loved wife of the late Harry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Traecy, Donna*, Joleen and Nathan, Lynley and Danny. A much loved Nan to Zion, Seth, Daria, and Faith, and great-Nan to Zahalia. Kathey is lying in state at 141 John St, Heidelberg, Invercargill, for those wishing to pay their respects. A service to celebrate Kathey's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel at 10.30am on Friday, March 29, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019