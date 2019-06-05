THOMSON, Kathleen Iris
(Kath) (nee McDonald):
Peacefully, on May 29, 2019, at Ribbonwood Country Rest Home, Tapanui; aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of *Garth, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gordon and *Felicity, friend of Maree, cherished Nana of Bradley, and Corey, loved daughter of *Charles and *Muriel McDonald, loved sister and sister-in-law of *Shirley and *Alan Pullar, *Cliff McDonald, *John McDonald, Ann and *Neville Michie, and a loved Aunty of her niece and nephews. At Kath's request, a private family service has been held. Messages to 368 Mill Road, RD 2, Tapanui 9587.
Published in Southland Times on June 5, 2019