MIDDLEMISS,
Kathleen Mary (Molly):
21.7.1925 - 27.1.2019
Wayne and Marion, Daryl and Gerardine and families wish to sincerely thank family and friends for their love and support after the loss of our Mum and Nana Molly. We very much appreciated the cards, messages, baking, flowers, visitors and the attendance at the service. Thanks also, to Fr Vaughn Leslie for the lovely Mass, Margaret Card and her team for the afternoon tea, the Roxburgh Medical Centre and especially the Teviot Valley Rest Home for their respectful and loving care, both to Molly and the family. Lastly a big thank you to Central Otago Funerals, Alexandra for their care and guidance at this time.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 16, 2019