Acknowledgement

MIDDLEMISS,

Kathleen Mary (Molly):

21.7.1925 - 27.1.2019



Wayne and Marion, Daryl and Gerardine and families wish to sincerely thank family and friends for their love and support after the loss of our Mum and Nana Molly. We very much appreciated the cards, messages, baking, flowers, visitors and the attendance at the service. Thanks also, to Fr Vaughn Leslie for the lovely Mass, Margaret Card and her team for the afternoon tea, the Roxburgh Medical Centre and especially the Teviot Valley Rest Home for their respectful and loving care, both to Molly and the family. Lastly a big thank you to Central Otago Funerals, Alexandra for their care and guidance at this time.



Published in Southland Times on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers