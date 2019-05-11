BAIRD,
Kathleen (formerly Hallum):
Stuart and Annette Hallum, Anne and Jim Berney, Ngaire Jennings, John and Karen Hallum, Susan and Ken Falconer, Isabel and Doug Jack, Alison and Frank North, Irene Miller and their families wish to thank everyone for their sympathy and support shown to us all following Kathleen's passing. The visits, phone calls, texts, cards, letters, flowers, and food were all very much appreciated. Our thanks to Susan Holgate for conducting a wonderful service, to Raewyn and Robyn at Doug Nesbit Funeral Services for their care and support and to all those who attended Mum's farewell. A special thank you to Dr Abraham Visagie, and the staff at Clutha Views Lifecare for your care of Kathleen. Kathleen was a much loved mum, stepmother, mother-in-law, Nana, great-Nana, sister and aunt. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in Southland Times on May 11, 2019