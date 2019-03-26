BAIRD, Kathleen:
Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Clutha Views Lifecare, Balclutha, on Monday, March 25, 2019; aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan Baird and the late Lyall Hallum, a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Annette Hallum (Hillend), Anne and Jim Berney (Owaka), Ngaire and the late Trevor Jennings (Invercargill), John and Karen Hallum (Wanaka), Susan and Ken Falconer (Merino Downs), a loved stepmother and stepmother-in-law of Isabel and Doug Jack (Hillend), Alison and Frank North (Mosgiel), a loved Nana of Fiona, and Michelle Hallum; Amanda, Victoria, and Michael Berney; Duncan, Hallum, and Malcolm Jennings, Kirby-Jane, and Reece Hallum; Blair, Maree, Andrew, and Sarah Falconer; Stephen, Sarah, Philip, and Megan Jack; Craig, Mark, and Sally North and their families, and a loved great-Nana of her great-grandchildren. A service to farewell Kathleen will be held on Friday, March 29, at 1.30pm, in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, followed by a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Kathleen's service. Messages to Rapid 507, Hillend, No 2 R D Balclutha 9272.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019