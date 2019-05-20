Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June OFFICER. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully on Friday, 17 May, 2019 at Southland Hospital, in her 91st year. Dearly loved Wife and soulmate of Russell. Treasured and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Elsa, Lynley and John, Raewyn and Steve, Gaynor and Bruce, and the late Kenny. Adored and much loved grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"Loved but never forgotten."

A service to celebrate June's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Church, crn Miller and Lindisfarne Streets, on Thursday, 23 May 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private Cremation. Messages to Allan Officer, 18 Gorge Road, RD 11, Tisbury.







