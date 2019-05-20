OFFICER, June Sylvia:
Peacefully on Friday, 17 May, 2019 at Southland Hospital, in her 91st year. Dearly loved Wife and soulmate of Russell. Treasured and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Elsa, Lynley and John, Raewyn and Steve, Gaynor and Bruce, and the late Kenny. Adored and much loved grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Loved but never forgotten."
A service to celebrate June's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Church, crn Miller and Lindisfarne Streets, on Thursday, 23 May 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private Cremation. Messages to Allan Officer, 18 Gorge Road, RD 11, Tisbury.
Published in Southland Times from May 20 to May 22, 2019