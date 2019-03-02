POPE, Juliet Ruth:
Left this earth peacefully, at home, on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Loved wife of Mark Kunath. Loved mother of Ben, Marigold and Grace. Loved daughter of Chris and Gillian (Dunedin), and sister of Rebecca (Dunedin), and Belinda (Wellington). Loved daughter-in-law of Hans and Peggy (Auckland). Aged 49 years. A service to celebrate Juliet's life will be held at the new Arrowtown Community Centre, Jack Reid Park, Arrowtown, on Tuesday, March 5, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers there will be a basket for contribution toward the children's ongoing education and support. Messages to 433 McDonnell Road, RD1, Queenstown 9371.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago &
Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 2, 2019