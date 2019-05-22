CAPIL, Julie Frances:
Unexpectedly at her home in Hamilton on May 20, 2019, aged 55 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ivan and the late Frances Capil. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Rex Capil and Carolyn Davies. Loved aunt of Taylor Davies and Tracy Ashton, Nic and Kristie Ah Kuoi, Olivia Capil, Jack Capil, Tom Capil. Loved Julie of Laykn, Mahli, Kye Ah Kuoi. A service for Julie will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel,corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 3215, Hamilton 3240 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Capil family, C/- 78 Moana Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on May 22, 2019