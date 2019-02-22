|
THOMSON, Joyce Sophia:
Of Invercargill, aged 91, passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Loved wife of the late David. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim and Marianne (Bendigo, Australia), Jan and Paul Rattray (Dunedin). Loved Grandma of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held in St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, North Road, Invercargill on Tuesday, February 26, at 1.00pm, followed by interment St John's Cemetery, Durham Street, Invercargill. At Joyce's request, cut flowers only please or donations to the Bible Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be addressed to Thomson Family, c/- PO Box 1380, Invercargill 9840.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019