Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved partner and friend of the late Frank Powley, much loved daughter of the late Arthur and the late Florence Standish, loved stepdaughter of the late Kath Standish. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Marion and the late Frank (Blenheim), the late Helen and the late Ray Reardon, Grace and Don Lee (Whakatane), Ruth and Dick Voss (Gore), Thelma and the late Dick (Tapanui), Marie Dixon, and the late Kay Dixon (England), and loved and fun Aunt and Great Aunt of the Standish, Reardon, Lee and Voss families. Loved friend of Alexa McClintock (Riversdale), who we thank so much for your care and devotion to Joy during her illness. Thank you also to Windsor Park Care Home staff for looking after Joy so well. In accordance with Joy's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to Neil Standish, 208 McDonald Road, RD 1, Dipton 9791.







Published in Southland Times on June 1, 2019

