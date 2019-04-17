Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(nee Hastie):

Peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Gore Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley Beattie. Much loved Mum of Warren and the late Kaye (Mataura), Paul and Kay (Cromwell), Clive (Christchurch), Sonia and John Craig (Gore), Vicki and Michael O'Neill (Gore), and special friend of Sue (Christchurch). Loved and special Nanny and Grandma of her 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Much loved sister-in-law and lifelong friend of Betty Hastie, a loved sister, sister-in-law, and aunty of all her nieces and nephews.

'Will be sorely missed, but together again with Stanley'

In accordance with Mum's wishes a private service will be held. Special thanks to Shirley and her team at Parata Resthome, and to the staff of Gore Hospital. Messages to 12 Ontario Street, Gore 9710.







