SIM, Josephine Frances Rae
(Jo) (nee Wilson):
Of Alexandra, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Ivan of 66 years. Cherished mother of Fr. Michael Mary (Greg), Tony, Susanne, Deborah, Angela, Alex and their families. Loved sister of Nuala (Temuka), and the late Alex, Dick, Jack, Brian, Kay, Mary, Thora, Rosalie and Bernadette. Requiem Mass for Jo will be celebrated at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3 Killarney Street, Alexandra, on Saturday, May 25, at 1.00pm, followed by an Interment at the Alexandra Cemetery. Special thanks to Dr Greg Hunter and the wonderful care of the Ranui Staff. Messages to 23 Fastnet Street, Alexandra 9320.
R.I.P.
Published in Southland Times from May 21 to May 23, 2019