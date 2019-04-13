WILSON, John Edward:
Peacefully after a long illness on Friday, April 12, 2019; aged 86 years. Loved and cherished husband of the late Joy, dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Michael and Jackie, Gordon and Diane, Lyn and Gary Rewcastle, much loved Grandad of Paul and Maree, Mark and Hannah; Becky; Melanie and Nathan, Angie, Nicola and Chris, loved Great-Grandad of Seth, Bailey, Dylan, Bella, Riley, Mila, Cooper, Lilly, Olive, Jensen, and Lucy. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, April 16, at 2.30pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 23 Harvey Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019