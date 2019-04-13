Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John WILSON. View Sign



Peacefully after a long illness on Friday, April 12, 2019; aged 86 years. Loved and cherished husband of the late Joy, dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Michael and Jackie, Gordon and Diane, Lyn and Gary Rewcastle, much loved Grandad of Paul and Maree, Mark and Hannah; Becky; Melanie and Nathan, Angie, Nicola and Chris, loved Great-Grandad of Seth, Bailey, Dylan, Bella, Riley, Mila, Cooper, Lilly, Olive, Jensen, and Lucy. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, April 16, at 2.30pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 23 Harvey Street, Invercargill 9810.







WILSON, John Edward:Peacefully after a long illness on Friday, April 12, 2019; aged 86 years. Loved and cherished husband of the late Joy, dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Michael and Jackie, Gordon and Diane, Lyn and Gary Rewcastle, much loved Grandad of Paul and Maree, Mark and Hannah; Becky; Melanie and Nathan, Angie, Nicola and Chris, loved Great-Grandad of Seth, Bailey, Dylan, Bella, Riley, Mila, Cooper, Lilly, Olive, Jensen, and Lucy. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, April 16, at 2.30pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 23 Harvey Street, Invercargill 9810. Published in Southland Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers