WHEELEY, John Neilsen:
Peacefully at Hospice Southland on Tuesday, March 12, 2019; aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Sally. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew, David and Tracey, Anna and Tim Boyle. Loved grandfather of Sam, and Molly; Caitlin, and Matthew (Jeebs) Boyle; and Angus. Special thanks to Hospice Southland and Dr Ewan Adam for their wonderful care. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held in the Winton's Salvation Army Centre, 7 Dejoux Road, on Friday, March 15, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 214 Park Street, Winton 9720.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019