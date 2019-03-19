STALKER, John Gilbert:
03.02.1952 – 17.03.2019
With heavy hearts we are devastated at the loss of an exceptional family man, after a tragic accident on February 20, 2019. Loving and devoted husband of 42 years to Linda. Cherished father and father-in-law of Mark and Maxine (Lumsden), Michelle and Geoff McElrea (Wanaka), Brad and Sarah (Duntroon), Jackie and Bevan Jones (Hedgehope), and the most fun loving Pop to Jack, and Charlotte Stalker; Ted, Hadley, and Lochy McElrea; Fred, Sid, and Matilda Stalker; Charlie, Max, and Isla Jones. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held in the Mossburn Community Centre on Thursday, March 21, at 12.30pm. Private cremation to follow. Words cannot express how grateful we are for the care and consideration given to John and his family by all the staff at Dunedin Hospital ICU, the Otago Rescue Helicopter, Owaka First Response, Fire Brigade and St John Ambulance. Donations may be left at John's service for the Rescue Helicopters. Messages to PO Box 44, Lumsden 9742.
