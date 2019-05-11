SINCLAIR,
John Duncan Peter:
Aged 79 years. Peacefully on May 9, 2019, at Dunedin Hospice. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Phyllis, much loved father of Brenda, and David, a dear friend of Theresa Sinclair, and David Higgins, cherished Grandad of Angus and Marie, Anton, Adam, and Aiden; Shelley, and Jacob; much loved great-Grandad of Cyrus, and Harlow. Loved son of the late Jack and Margaret Sinclair (late of Glendhu Station, Lawrence), loved brother of Kay, Judy, and Pat and their families, loved brother-in-law of Jean and Ernie McCraw, Madeline and Barry Muldrew, and their families.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass to celebrate John's life will be held on Wednesday, May 15, at 1.30pm, in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Colonsay Street, Lawrence, then leaving for the Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lawrence St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at John's service. Messages to 26 Thompson Road, RD 1, Lawrence 9532.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, and Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on May 11, 2019