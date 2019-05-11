Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John SINCLAIR. View Sign Death Notice



John Duncan Peter:

Aged 79 years. Peacefully on May 9, 2019, at Dunedin Hospice. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Phyllis, much loved father of Brenda, and David, a dear friend of Theresa Sinclair, and David Higgins, cherished Grandad of Angus and Marie, Anton, Adam, and Aiden; Shelley, and Jacob; much loved great-Grandad of Cyrus, and Harlow. Loved son of the late Jack and Margaret Sinclair (late of Glendhu Station, Lawrence), loved brother of Kay, Judy, and Pat and their families, loved brother-in-law of Jean and Ernie McCraw, Madeline and Barry Muldrew, and their families.

R.I.P.

A Requiem Mass to celebrate John's life will be held on Wednesday, May 15, at 1.30pm, in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Colonsay Street, Lawrence, then leaving for the Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lawrence St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at John's service. Messages to 26 Thompson Road, RD 1, Lawrence 9532.

Doug Nesbit

Funeral Services Ltd

Balclutha, and Milton.

www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz



SINCLAIR,John Duncan Peter:Aged 79 years. Peacefully on May 9, 2019, at Dunedin Hospice. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Phyllis, much loved father of Brenda, and David, a dear friend of Theresa Sinclair, and David Higgins, cherished Grandad of Angus and Marie, Anton, Adam, and Aiden; Shelley, and Jacob; much loved great-Grandad of Cyrus, and Harlow. Loved son of the late Jack and Margaret Sinclair (late of Glendhu Station, Lawrence), loved brother of Kay, Judy, and Pat and their families, loved brother-in-law of Jean and Ernie McCraw, Madeline and Barry Muldrew, and their families.R.I.P.A Requiem Mass to celebrate John's life will be held on Wednesday, May 15, at 1.30pm, in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Colonsay Street, Lawrence, then leaving for the Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lawrence St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at John's service. Messages to 26 Thompson Road, RD 1, Lawrence 9532.Doug NesbitFuneral Services LtdBalclutha, and Milton. Published in Southland Times on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers