McNOE, John William Milne:

7 June 1930 - 1 June 2019

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family one week shy of his 89th birthday. Loved wife of Muriel (nee Pilgrim), father of John James (deceased), David and Nancy, Peter and Denise (Australia), Russell (deceased), Valarie (deceased), Anne and Warren, and Lisa King (Auckland), loved grandfather and great- grandfather of many. Cherished son of the late John James and Amelia Edith McNoe, and loved brother of Betty and the late Albert, Jean and Charlie (deceased), Jessie and Tom (deceased), and Murray and Anita (Invercargill) . In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and could be made at the service. Messages to 1 Rutherglen Road Paroa Greymouth. A celebration of John's life will be held in the Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare St, Greymouth, on Thursday at 1.30pm, followed by cremation.

Resting in the care of

Anisy Funeral Home

Greymouth



