McALISTER, John Francis:
8.5.1935 - 27.3.2019
Sandra, Sharon and Barry, Barry and Belinda, and families would like to sincerely thank everyone that attended John's funeral service. To all the people that travelled long distances, thank you. We were truly grateful for all the cards, letters, flowers, baking and home visits. This was appreciated by all our families. Special thanks to Sally from Winton & District Funerals who made John's farewell a special occasion for us. Please accept this notice as a personal thank you from all our family.
Published in Southland Times on May 11, 2019