McALISTER, John Francis:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Wednesday, March 27, 2019; in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of Sandra for 57 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Barry Pannett; Barry and Belinda; and the late Jeffery. Loved Gannie of Daniel, Michael, Jaime; Jeremy, Troy, Brittany, and their partners. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Otautau, on Friday, March 29, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment at the Otautau Cemetery.
R.I.P.
Messages to: 5 Hulme Street, Otautau 9610.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019